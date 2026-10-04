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Hawkins’ 96-yard KOR for TD, Cooper’s pick-6 help San Diego State beat Texas State 31-29

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By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaylon Hawkins returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown, Cameron Cooper had a 32-yard pick-6, and short-handed San Diego State beat Texas State 31-29 on Saturday night in the inaugural Pac-12 Conference game for both teams.

The Aztecs were missing 13 players due to a mumps outbreak within the program. Javion Kinnard and Lucky Sutton — San Diego State’s top-two rushers this season with 312 and 150 yards rushing, respectively — did not play due to injuries suffered in a 41-16 loss at Toledo last Saturday.

Freshman Josiah Lucas had 111 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries for San Diego State (2-3).

Cooper also blocked a 35-yard field-goal attempt by Jacob Bonilla late in the first half.

Brad Jackson was 27-of-43 passing for 372 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Texas State (2-3). Beau Sparks had 10 receptions for 153 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown that made it 31-29 with 1:54 to play.

Josh Hunter stopped Arvis Battle Jr. short of the goal line on fourth-and goal from the 2. Two plays later, after a low snap from center, Jayden Denegal lost his footing and fell in the end zone for a safety that trimmed Texas State’s deficit to 24-22 with 3:01 to play.

On the next play from scrimmage, Cooper picked off a pass a returned it for a touchdown.

Lucas scored TDs of 2 and 7 yards as the Aztecs outscored Texas State 21-0 in the third to take a seven-point lead into the fourth.

Up next

Texas State: Hosts Colorado State on Oct. 15.

San Diego State: Plays next Saturday at Oregon State.

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