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Price leads Chicago State against San Diego after 29-point game

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By AP News

Chicago State Cougars (2-2) at San Diego Toreros (2-1)

San Diego; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Toreros -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits San Diego after Mike Price scored 29 points in Chicago State’s 81-62 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

San Diego finished 12-21 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Toreros shot 44.4% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago State went 2-19 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 65.8 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 17.4 from 3-point range.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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