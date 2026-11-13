Cal Baptist takes on UAPB, looks to end 3-game skid

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (0-3)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Lancers -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist enters the matchup with UAPB as losers of three in a row.

Cal Baptist went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 15-0 at home. The Lancers averaged 5.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

UAPB went 13-19 overall with a 6-14 record on the road last season. The Golden Lions averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press