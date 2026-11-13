Stanford visits UNLV following Townsend’s 31-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (3-0) at UNLV Rebels (2-0)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Cardinal -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford visit UNLV after Nick Townsend scored 31 points in Stanford’s 91-73 win against the Rice Owls.

UNLV finished 18-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Rebels shot 47.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Stanford finished 20-13 overall last season while going 5-5 on the road. The Cardinal averaged 76.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press