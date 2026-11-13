Randolph leads Portland State against San Francisco after 23-point showing

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at San Francisco Dons (3-0)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on San Francisco after Jaquay Randolph scored 23 points in Portland State’s 87-71 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

San Francisco went 17-16 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Dons averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 23.8 bench points last season.

Portland State finished 13-6 in Big Sky play and 8-7 on the road last season. The Vikings shot 46.0% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press