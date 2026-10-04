No. 19 USC meets Penn State in Big Ten action

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No. 19 USC (5-1) at Penn State (3-2), Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: USC by 1.5. Against the spread: USC 1-5, Penn State 2-3.

How to watch: NBC/Peacock

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 467.8 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 311.7 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 156.2 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (29th)

USC Defense

Overall: 348.8 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 230.7 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 118.2 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (89th)

Penn State Offense

Overall: 400 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 243.6 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 156.4 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 32 points per game (62nd)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 292.8 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 119.6 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 173.2 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (24th)

USC is 10th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 52.1% of the time.

USC is 75th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Penn State’s 9th-ranked +6 margin.

Penn State ranks 113th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Penn State is 69th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:12, compared to USC’s 17th-ranked average of 33:16.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 1,744 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 493 yards on 95 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 372 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Penn State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 1,108 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: James Peoples, 212 yards on 45 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Koby Howard, 344 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

USC won 25-21 over Washington on Oct. 3. Maiava passed for 245 yards on 21-of-34 attempts (61.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. Miller carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards, adding one reception for 12 yards. Zacharyus Williams put up 78 yards on four catches.

Penn State fell to Northwestern 34-13 on Oct. 2. Becht led Penn State with 243 yards on 26-of-41 passing (63.4%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Carson Hansen had 19 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Chase Sowell put up 68 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

USC plays at Wisconsin on Oct. 24. Penn State plays at Michigan on Oct. 17.

By The Associated Press