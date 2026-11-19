Tulane Green Wave (2-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Green Wave -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Tulane after Braylon Wenger scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 68-63 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Louisiana Tech averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Tulane finished 18-15 overall with a 6-4 record on the road last season. The Green Wave averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press