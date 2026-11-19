Things to watch this weekend in the Big Ten:

Game of the week

No. 4 UCLA (10-0, 7-0, No. 4 CFP ) at Michigan (5-5, 2-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

This week’s Big Ten schedule features five ranked teams going on the road to face unranked opponents. UCLA-Michigan might be the most intriguing of those matchups.

A victory would give UCLA its first 11-win season in school history. Michigan is attempting to snap a two-game skid that includes a 15-6 home loss to Michigan State and a 31-7 setback at No. 14 Oregon.

This game marks the first time these two teams have played each other since a UCLA 23-20 victory on Sept. 16, 2000.

The undercard

No. 6 Indiana (9-1, 6-1, No. 8 CFP) at Washington (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Indiana’s position in the CFP rankings suggest the Hoosiers can’t afford to lose either of its final two regular-season games. The Hoosiers follow the trip to Washington by hosting Purdue. This is the third straight year that Washington has hosted the defending national champion. The Huskies beat Michigan in 2024 and lost to Ohio State last season.

No. 16 Ohio State (7-3, 5-2, No. 14 CFP ) at Nebraska (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Ohio State must win to keep alive its remote chances of reaching the Big Ten championship game or earning a playoff berth. Nebraska will try to build off its 31-0 victory at Rutgers, which snapped a four-game skid, and end a 10-year drought against Top 25 opponents.

Impact players

— UCLA DB Scooter Jackson picked off two passes in a 22-14 victory over Illinois last week and has four interceptions over his last three games. Jackson has a Big Ten-leading five interceptions this season, while teammate Ta’Shawn James is second in the conference with four.

— Oregon QB Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions against Michigan last week.

— Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith leads the Big Ten in receptions (69), yards receiving (1,200), touchdown catches (14), yards per catch (17.4) and yards receiving per game (133.3). He leads all Bowl Subdivision players in touchdown catches and is second in yards receiving and yards receiving per game.

— Indiana DB Preston Zachman intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and collected 10 tackles in the Hoosiers’ 27-13 triumph over then-No. 15 Southern California.

Inside the numbers

Nebraska’s 31-0 blowout of Rutgers marked the Cornhuskers’ first shutout win in a conference game since a 28-0 victory over Iowa State in 2003, when they were still in the Big 12. … Maryland QB Cardell Williams stepped in for an injured Malik Washington and set a school record by completing 19 straight passes in the Terrapins’ 24-21 upset of Wisconsin. … Iowa leads the nation in scoring defense (11.7). … UCLA is allowing the fewest yards per play (4.18) of any FBS team. … Penn State has a rushing touchdown in 20 straight Big Ten regular-season games. The only FBS teams with longer such streaks in conference games are Georgia (50), Texas Tech (32), Western Michigan (23) and Army (22). … Iowa RB Braeden Jackson is the only FBS player who has at least two touchdown catches, two touchdown run and two touchdown kickoff returns.

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By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer