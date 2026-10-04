Virginia Tech visits Cal in ACC play

Virginia Tech (4-1) at Cal (2-3), Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Virginia Tech by 10.5. Against the spread: Virginia Tech 3-2, Cal 1-4.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 469.8 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 314.6 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 155.2 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 41.2 points per game (15th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 274.4 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 187 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 87.4 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (44th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 396 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 301 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 95 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 27 points per game (82nd)

Cal Defense

Overall: 360.6 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 173.2 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 187.4 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (99th)

Cal is 107th in third down percentage, converting 34.2% of the time. Virginia Tech ranks 17th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 27.9%.

Virginia Tech ranks 126th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Cal’s 58th-ranked +1 margin.

Cal is 135th in the FBS with 86.8 penalty yards per game.

Cal is 21st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 93.8% of trips.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Ethan Grunkemeyer, 1,446 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 74.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffrey Overton Jr., 455 yards on 77 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Luke Reynolds, 373 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,180 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 336 yards on 73 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 299 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Virginia Tech fell 35-33 to Pittsburgh on Oct. 2. Grunkemeyer passed for 434 yards on 30-of-41 attempts (73.2%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for -15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Overton had 46 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding five receptions for 36 yards. Sean Brown put up 147 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Cal lost 39-31 to UNLV on Oct. 3. Jackson Brousseau passed for 200 yards on 19-of-32 attempts (59.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ashten Emory had 48 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Taimane Purcell recorded 102 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. Cal hosts Wake Forest on Oct. 17.

By The Associated Press