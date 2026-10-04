Oregon State takes on San Diego State in Pac-12 action

San Diego State (2-3) at Oregon State (3-2), Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Oregon State by 14.5. Against the spread: Oregon State 5-0, San Diego State 1-4.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 497 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 377 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 120 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (33rd)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 363.2 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 211.4 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 151.8 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (73rd)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 303.8 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 153.6 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 150.2 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (96th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 443.2 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 266.6 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 176.6 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (110th)

San Diego State ranks 129th in third down percentage, converting 29.2% of the time.

Oregon State is 113th in the FBS averaging 69 penalty yards per game, compared to San Diego State’s 32nd-ranked 48.2 per-game average.

San Diego State is 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.7% of trips. Oregon State’s red zone defense ranks 13th at 70%.

San Diego State ranks 137th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:29, compared to Oregon State’s 80th-ranked average of 29:52.

Team leaders

Oregon State

Passing: Braden Atkinson, 1,848 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage

Rushing: A.J. Newberry, 271 yards on 45 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jesse Legree, 741 yards on 28 catches, 9 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 706 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 312 yards on 56 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nathan Acevedo, 177 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oregon State won 56-26 over Colorado State on Oct. 3. Atkinson threw for 427 yards on 31-of-34 attempts (91.2%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 26 yards. Newberry carried the ball 15 times for 90 yards, adding five receptions for 26 yards. Legree had five receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

San Diego State won 31-29 over Texas State on Oct. 3. Denegal passed for 109 yards on 15-of-23 attempts (65.2%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Josiah Lucas had 111 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for nine yards. Acevedo had four receptions for 47 yards.

Next game

Oregon State hosts Washington State on Oct. 17. San Diego State hosts Fresno State on Oct. 17.

By The Associated Press