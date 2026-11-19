UCF Knights (4-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces No. 15 Vanderbilt after Dior Johnson scored 26 points in UCF’s 86-83 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Commodores have gone 5-0 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights play their first true road game after going 4-1 to start the season. UCF has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Vanderbilt’s average of 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 17.2 points. Tyler is shooting 57.6% and averaging 17.8 points.

Johnson is averaging 28.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Knights. Arturo Dean is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press