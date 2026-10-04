No. 13 Oregon hosts No. 21 UCLA

No. 21 UCLA (4-0) at No. 13 Oregon (3-1), Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Oregon by 11.5. Against the spread: Oregon 2-2, UCLA 3-0-1.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 505.5 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 347 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 158.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 47.5 points per game (4th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 344.3 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 231.3 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 113 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (68th)

UCLA Offense

Overall: 486.5 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 205 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 281.5 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 44.8 points per game (6th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 317 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 225.8 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 91.3 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (39th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Oregon ranks 2nd in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 21.2% of the time. UCLA ranks 21st, allowing a 29.3% third down conversion rate.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Oregon is 14th in the FBS at +5, and UCLA ranks 3rd at +8.

UCLA is 134th in the FBS with 85.8 penalty yards per game.

UCLA is 104th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Oregon’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 926 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordon Davison, 260 yards on 49 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Evan Stewart, 278 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 820 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 445 yards on 49 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 174 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oregon won 41-27 over USC on Sept. 26. Dylan Raiola passed for 289 yards on 19-of-25 attempts (76.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Davison had 66 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Jamari Johnson put up 119 yards on seven catches.

UCLA beat Maryland 54-3 on Sept. 26. Iamaleava passed for 209 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Knight carried the ball 10 times for 100 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 35 yards. Aidan Mizell put up 83 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

Oregon hosts Nebraska on Oct. 17. UCLA hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 17.

By The Associated Press