No. 3 Notre Dame hosts Stanford in Week 6

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Stanford (2-3) at No. 3 Notre Dame (5-0), Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Notre Dame by 36.5. Against the spread: Notre Dame 3-2, Stanford 2-3.

How to watch: NBC/Peacock

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 428.4 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 266.8 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 161.6 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 41.2 points per game (15th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 216.4 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 158 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 58.4 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 11.8 points per game (7th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 336.6 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 247.8 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 88.8 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 17.4 points per game (131st)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 458.8 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 299.8 yards per game (137th)

Rushing: 159 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 38.2 points per game (133rd)

Stanford is 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 50.8% of the time. Notre Dame ranks 76th on offense, converting on 40.4% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Notre Dame ranks 2nd in the FBS at +10, and Stanford ranks 14th at +5.

Stanford ranks 85th in the FBS averaging 60.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Notre Dame’s 2nd-ranked 27.6 per-game average.

Stanford is 108th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.6% of trips. Notre Dame’s red zone defense ranks 47th at 80%.

Stanford ranks 103rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:31, compared to Notre Dame’s 30th-ranked average of 32:33.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: C.J. Carr, 1,197 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT, 71.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Aneyas Williams, 266 yards on 60 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Faison, 371 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 1,207 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 59.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 302 yards on 82 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Caden High, 266 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Notre Dame beat North Carolina 37-26 on Oct. 3. Carr passed for 234 yards on 21-of-29 attempts (72.4%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jonaz Walton carried the ball 23 times for 120 yards, adding two receptions for 28 yards. Faison recorded 132 yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Stanford was beaten by Wake Forest 57-3 on Oct. 3. Warren led Stanford with 136 yards on 19-of-30 passing (63.3%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Ford carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Nico Brown had four receptions for 42 yards.

Next game

Notre Dame plays at No. 8 BYU on Oct. 17. Stanford hosts Elon on Oct. 17.

By The Associated Press