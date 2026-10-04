Bowling Green takes on Sacramento State in MAC action

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Sacramento State (1-4) at Bowling Green (1-4), Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Bowling Green by 7. Against the spread: Bowling Green 2-3, Sacramento State 2-3.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 259 yards per game (138th in FBS)

Passing: 173.8 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 85.2 yards per game (137th)

Scoring: 11.4 points per game (138th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 412.6 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 181.2 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 231.4 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (125th)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 327.4 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 216.2 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 111.2 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 17.6 points per game (128th)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 346.4 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 196.4 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 150 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 28.6 points per game (109th)

Bowling Green ranks 118th in third down percentage, converting 32.8% of the time. Sacramento State ranks 38th on defense, holding its opponents to 32.8%.

Sacramento State ranks 137th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Bowling Green’s 75th-ranked -1 margin.

Bowling Green ranks 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.1% of trips.

Team leaders

Bowling Green

Passing: Jay Kastantin, 870 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Austyn Dendy, 185 yards on 62 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Winn Sharp, 217 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 856 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 141 yards on 29 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 369 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Bowling Green beat Miami (OH) 24-20 on Oct. 3. Kastantin threw for 305 yards on 25-of-37 attempts (67.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Leo Kemp carried the ball three times for 25 yards and scored one touchdown. Brennan Ridley recorded 95 yards on nine catches.

Sacramento State was beaten by UMass 35-6 on Sept. 26. Sharman led Sacramento State with 221 yards on 24-of-43 passing (55.8%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Daniel Swinney carried the ball nine times for 35 yards. Raiden Brown had six receptions for 61 yards.

Next game

Bowling Green hosts Ball State on Oct. 17. Sacramento State hosts Ohio on Oct. 17.

By The Associated Press