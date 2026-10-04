Bowling Green takes on Sacramento State in MAC action

Sacramento State (1-4) at Bowling Green (1-4), Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. EDT.
Opening Line: Bowling Green by 7. Against the spread: Bowling Green 2-3, Sacramento State 2-3.
How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
Bowling Green Offense
Overall: 259 yards per game (138th in FBS)
Passing: 173.8 yards per game (121st)
Rushing: 85.2 yards per game (137th)
Scoring: 11.4 points per game (138th)
Bowling Green Defense
Overall: 412.6 yards per game (121st in FBS)
Passing: 181.2 yards per game (38th)
Rushing: 231.4 yards per game (136th)
Scoring: 33 points per game (125th)
Sacramento State Offense
Overall: 327.4 yards per game (118th in FBS)
Passing: 216.2 yards per game (83rd)
Rushing: 111.2 yards per game (124th)
Scoring: 17.6 points per game (128th)
Sacramento State Defense
Overall: 346.4 yards per game (65th in FBS)
Passing: 196.4 yards per game (53rd)
Rushing: 150 yards per game (86th)
Scoring: 28.6 points per game (109th)
Bowling Green ranks 118th in third down percentage, converting 32.8% of the time. Sacramento State ranks 38th on defense, holding its opponents to 32.8%.
Sacramento State ranks 137th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Bowling Green’s 75th-ranked -1 margin.
Bowling Green ranks 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.1% of trips.
Team leaders
Bowling Green
Passing: Jay Kastantin, 870 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Austyn Dendy, 185 yards on 62 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Winn Sharp, 217 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD
Sacramento State
Passing: Jackson Sharman, 856 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 141 yards on 29 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 369 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs
Last game
Bowling Green beat Miami (OH) 24-20 on Oct. 3. Kastantin threw for 305 yards on 25-of-37 attempts (67.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Leo Kemp carried the ball three times for 25 yards and scored one touchdown. Brennan Ridley recorded 95 yards on nine catches.
Sacramento State was beaten by UMass 35-6 on Sept. 26. Sharman led Sacramento State with 221 yards on 24-of-43 passing (55.8%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Daniel Swinney carried the ball nine times for 35 yards. Raiden Brown had six receptions for 61 yards.
Next game
Bowling Green hosts Ball State on Oct. 17. Sacramento State hosts Ohio on Oct. 17.
By The Associated Press