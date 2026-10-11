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Jacobe Robinson has hand in 5 TDs as Grambling knocks Jackson State from unbeaten ranks

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By AP News

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jacobe Robinson came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes and run for a score, and D’Shaun Ford ran it in from a yard out with 1:36 remaining to help Grambling hand Jackson State its first loss of the season with a 45-38 victory on Saturday night.

Robinson had a 30-yard completion to Nae’Saan Dickerson to set up Ford’s go-ahead touchdown on the next play for Grambling’s Tigers (4-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who led 35-24 just 48 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Caron Tyler had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jency Riley Jr. for Jackson State’s Tigers (5-1, 2-1), and Li’Darius Pryor gained 80 yards on a first-down run before scoring from 3 yards out on the next play to rally Jackson State to a 38-35 lead with 9:19 remaining.

After Ford’s go-ahead touchdown, Theodore Caballero kicked a 24-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 61 seconds to go after Marcellius Johnson picked off Tyler’s first-down pass.

Pryor scored on a 25-yard run in the first quarter, and Justin Foster returned a fumble he forced on a sack of Ashton Frye 11 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 advantage for JSU, ranked No. 22 in the Football Championship Subdivision by Stats Perform.

Robinson connected with Patrick Williams II for a 9-yard touchdown to give Grambling the lead for the first time, 28-24 heading to the fourth.

Robinson completed 17 of 21 passes for 212 yards.

Up next

Jackson State hosts Florida A&M next Saturday.

Grambling visits Alabama A&M next Saturday.

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