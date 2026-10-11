Herschel Turner runs for 192 yards and Nevada dominates on defense in 30-13 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Herschel Turner ran for a career-high 192 yards and his 72-yard touchdown burst broke the game open in the third quarter, leading Nevada to a 30-13 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

Turner’s touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 23-7 lead and Dominic Kelley added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Kelley, who also caught a touchdown pass, finished with 99 yards on the ground and Nevada (2-3, 1-1 Mountain West) had 274 yards rushing, 376 yards total.

Nevada led 13-7 at halftime after holding UTEP to 40 yards and one first down. The Miners’ only first-half touchdown came on a 13-yard drive after a fumble recovery by Dycin Davis. UTEP had 111 yards and four first downs through three quarters.

UTEP’s only sustained drive covered 75 yards in 10 plays ending with Raymond Moore III’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Cash Cheeks with 1:07 remaining in the game.

Moore led UTEP (1-5, 0-2) with 132 yards passing and 65 yards rushing.

Thanks to a solid fourth quarter, the Miners finished with 211 yards and nine first downs.

Up next

Nevada: at North Dakota State next Saturday.

UTEP: vs. San Jose State next Saturday. —-

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