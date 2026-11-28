LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaion Pitt had 20 points in Pacific’s 78-61 victory against UC Davis on Friday night in the Resorts World Classic.

Pitt also had five rebounds for the Tigers (7-2). Jaden Winston scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Adriel Nyorha shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ylan Esso-Essis led the way for the Aggies (5-3) with 18 points. Jalen Stokes added 13 points and six assists for UC Davis. Clarence Massamba had 11 points.

Pacific took the lead with 10:25 left in the first half and did not trail again. Winston scored 10 points in the first half to help put the Tigers up 38-32 at the break. Pacific extended its lead to 51-36 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 run. Pitt scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

Up next

Up next for Pacific is a Wednesday matchup with Nevada on the road, and UC Davis hosts Portland on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.