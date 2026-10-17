Texas goes from No. 1 to two-game skid and coach says ‘Everything needs to be evaluated’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two weeks ago Texas was undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country.

Two losses later, the Longhorns’ playoff hopes look shaky, their best player had to leave the game with an injury, and their most famous player, quarterback Arch Manning, is in such a funk that head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted that his job could be in jeopardy.

“Everything is going to be evaluated,” Sarkisian said after Texas lost 27-24 to unranked Florida on Saturday.

Sarkisian was pressed whether that includes Manning, who has struggled to live up to the expectations surrounding his famous last name ever since he arrived on campus in 2023 as the nation’s top recruit.

“Everything,” Sarkisian said, “means everything.”

Texas (4-1, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) has lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since a 5-7 finish in 2021. That was Sarkisian’s first year at Texas. Since then, the Longhorns have been to the College Football Playoff twice, and been ranked No. 1 at some point in each of the last three seasons.

But this season now suddenly feels like it’s hanging by a thread. After dropping a bitter loss to unranked arch rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns were throttled by the worst defense in the Southeastern Conference and gave up a two-score lead at home.

Texas started this season No. 5 and jumped to No. 1 when Manning led a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback against top-ranked Ohio State. Few wins get better than that one and propelled Texas to the top.

Manning and the Texas offense have struggled ever since. He has four games of 200 yards passing or less, and his pass protection has broken down over the last three. He was sacked five times by Florida and coughed up the game-clinching fumble before the Gators ran out the clock.

Manning was asked about Sarkisian’s evaluation comment.

“Everyone is evaluated every week,” Manning said after the loss to Florida. “That’s how it is at a school like this … Everyone’s got to get better and it starts with me.”

Sarkisian said the problems go deeper than Manning’s play.

A stagnant run game looked like it could break out against Florida when Raleek Brown scampered 32 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. It was Texas’ longest scoring run of the season.

Texas averaged just 3.3 yards per run the rest of the game. A defense that was so good over the first five games couldn’t get off the field against Florida and quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., who was making his first career start.

Jones led a methodical Florida rally from a 17-3 deficit. He threw two short touchdown passes in the rally and scrambled for the clinching first down at the end of the game.

Topping it off, Texas now has a big injury concern with All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons. He fell to the turf clutching his lower right leg in the fourth quarter and needed help getting to the sideline. He eventually went to the locker room on a golf cart.

Simmons set a school record with 5 1/2 sacks earlier this season against Tennessee, and had another one in the second half against Florida. He appeared to be injured while engaged with a blocker, twisting his leg.

Sarkisian said he did not yet know the extent of the injury.

Texas hosts No. 9 Mississippi next Saturday. The Longhorns likely need to avoid a third loss this season if they hope to make the playoff.

“Men only die when they give up, when they don’t believe any more,” Texas defensive tackle Hero Kanu said. “We still believe.”

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By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer