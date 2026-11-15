Iona faces UMBC on 3-game slide

Iona Gaels (2-3) at UMBC Retrievers (2-3)

Baltimore; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona heads into the matchup against UMBC after losing three games in a row.

The Retrievers are 2-0 in home games. UMBC gives up 73.8 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Gaels are 0-3 on the road. Iona is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMBC is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UMBC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Ceaser is shooting 34.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Retrievers. Aidan Able is averaging 12.0 points.

Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Kosy Akametu is averaging 10.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press