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Bradley leads CSU Bakersfield against North Dakota State after 25-point game

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By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-0) at North Dakota State Bison (2-3)

Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on North Dakota State after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 91-83 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Bison have gone 2-0 in home games. North Dakota State has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

CSU Bakersfield finished 8-24 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 82.2 points per game and shot 46.5% from the field last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. CSU Bakersfield won 91-80 in the last meeting on Nov. 8. Jaden Alexander led the Roadrunners with 41 points, and Max Iversen led the Bison with 20 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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