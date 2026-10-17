Thomas has 2 TD runs to help Campbell beat Towson 24-20

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — De’Von Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Campbell held off winless Towson for a 24-20 victory on Saturday.

Towson drove to the Campbell 29 with 1:25 remaining, but Jacob Davis threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5.

Thomas’ 1-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 71-yard drive that ended the scoring with 4:54 left in the third quarter. He had a 13-yard touchdown run in the first.

Kamden Sixkiller completed 20 of 30 passes for 224 yards and threw a touchdown pass and an interception for Campbell (6-2, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 16 in the Stats Perform poll.

Davis was 23-of-39 passing for 257 yards with a touchdown pass and interception. Xavier Pugh had 75 yards rushing on 12 carries that included a 36-yard touchdown run for Towson (0-8, 0-4).

Up next

Towson: Hosts Hampton on Oct. 31.

Campbell: At Maine on Saturday.

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