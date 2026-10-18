Weigman throws 5 TD passes to lead No. 20 Houston to a 35-32 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State

HOUSTON (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards and tied a career high with five touchdown passes to help No. 20 Houston beat No. 18 Oklahoma State 35-32 on Saturday night for its fourth straight victory.

Weigman finished 24 of 33 and rushed for 52 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 2, 7, 2, 21 and 48 yards and Houston (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) had 505 yards.

“I just think he’s a really good quarterback,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said. “I’m glad we got him. We wouldn’t trade him for anybody. He’s a darn, darn good quarterback. He just keeps getting a little bit better every single week.”

Amare Thomas caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Walker had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Patrick Overmyer and Koby Young also caught touchdown passes.

Drew Mestemaker was 22 of 34 for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1).

“I thought he settled in nicely to the game,” Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris said. “Overall, probably not his best performance, but he’s maybe the toughest kid on our team. He continued to battle. His competitive character is through the roof. He gave us a chance at the end.”

Caleb Hawkins rushed 68 yards and caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Young had five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown and Justin Bowick had a touchdown catch. The Cowboys, which had their four-game winning streak snapped, had 499 yards.

Houston led 14-3 at the half, and the two teams combined for 50 points and over 650 yards in the second half. However, the Cowboys never got closer than three points.

“The slow start stuff has to stop,” Morris said. “We are two different teams first half and second half right now. It blows my mind to be honest with you. … In big time games, they came up with the plays. Hats off to their guys. They made (the plays) more than we did.”

After the Cowboys closed within three on Bowick’s 8-yard touchdown catch with 4:54 remaining, Houston was able to run out the clock as Walker caught an 18-yard reception from Weigman on third-and-7 with 2 1/2 minutes left, and Weigman rushed for a first down with two minutes left to ice the win.

“We had to stay aggressive,” Fritz said. “We knew we weren’t going to stop them three or four times in a row. They’re a very good offense. We had to keep going. I thought Conner got better as he progressed. He had a couple big runs there at the end to allow us to take knees. That was a really big first down conversion there ending the game.”

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys will likely fall a couple spots in the AP poll following the loss. … Oklahoma State is still in the hunt in the Big 12 but will need help following its first Big 12 loss.

Houston: The Cougars will likely jump in the AP poll after their first win over a ranked team this season. … Houston remains in the hunt in the Big 12 race, with Utah looming on the schedule.

Up next

Oklahoma State: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Houston: At No. 11 Utah on Saturday.

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