CUSA matchup features New Mexico State playing Sam Houston

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New Mexico State (2-4) at Sam Houston (1-5), Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: New Mexico State by 2.5. Against the spread: New Mexico State 3-3, Sam Houston 3-3.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 373.2 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 230.5 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 142.7 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (97th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 347.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 222.3 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 125.5 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (88th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 342.0 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 247.0 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 95.0 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (123rd)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 338.2 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 137.8 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 200.3 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (76th)

Sam Houston is 24th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 32.1% of third downs.

New Mexico State ranks 122nd in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Sam Houston’s 61st-ranked +1 margin.

Sam Houston is 108th in the FBS averaging 67.3 penalty yards per game, compared to New Mexico State’s 42nd-ranked 51.2 per-game average.

New Mexico State ranks 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.9% of trips.

New Mexico State is 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:08, compared to Sam Houston’s 38th-ranked average of 31:28.

Team leaders

New Mexico State

Passing: Trey Hedden, 906 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs, 52.4 completion percentage

Rushing: James Jones, 599 yards on 92 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Tyler King, 286 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Landyn Locke, 1,418 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Alton McCaskill, 211 yards on 53 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Reed, 289 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

New Mexico State was defeated by Florida International 22-3 on Oct. 7. Adam Damante led New Mexico State with 104 yards on 9-of-22 passing (40.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Jones had 89 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Terrione Graves had two receptions for 39 yards.

Sam Houston fell to Western Kentucky 16-3 on Oct. 14. Locke led Sam Houston with 112 yards on 13-of-30 passing (43.3%) for no touchdowns and one interception. M.J. Dowdy had 55 rushing yards on 14 carries. Reed recorded 51 yards on three catches.

Next game

New Mexico State hosts Jacksonville State on Oct. 28. Sam Houston plays at Missouri State on Oct. 27.

By The Associated Press