Nevada takes on San Jose State in MWC play

San Jose State (4-3) at Nevada (2-4), Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Nevada by 5.5. Against the spread: Nevada 3-2-1, San Jose State 4-3.

How to watch: MW+

Key stats

Nevada Offense

Overall: 364.7 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 171.8 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 192.8 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (88th)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 339.7 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 155.3 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 184.3 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (66th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 384.7 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 246 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 138.7 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (111th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 389.1 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 240.9 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 148.3 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (50th)

San Jose State is 111th in third down percentage, converting 34.4% of the time. Nevada ranks 29th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.6%.

Nevada ranks 134th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to San Jose State’s 68th-ranked even margin.

Nevada ranks 85th in the FBS averaging 60 penalty yards per game, compared to San Jose State’s 31st-ranked 47.3 per-game average.

Nevada is 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.4% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone offense ranks 68th, scoring on 85.7% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Nevada is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:55, while San Jose State’s 135th-ranked average is 26:41.

Team leaders

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 654 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Kelley, 500 yards on 87 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Gary Givens III, 260 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,529 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 556 yards on 120 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Carson Clark, 509 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Nevada was defeated by North Dakota State 31-17 on Oct. 17. A.J. Bianco passed for 190 yards on 17-of-34 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kelley carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards, adding five receptions for 33 yards. Givens put up 50 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

San Jose State won 24-11 over UTEP on Oct. 17. Daniel Rolovich led San Jose State with 193 yards on 12-of-23 passing (52.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 39 yards. Viliami Teu had 156 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. Clark had five receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Nevada plays at No. 9 UCLA on Oct. 31. San Jose State hosts New Mexico on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press