Big 12 matchup features Iowa State taking on Cincinnati

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Cincinnati (5-4) at Iowa State (4-5), Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Iowa State by 2.5. Against the spread: Iowa State 3-5-1, Cincinnati 5-4.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 381.3 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 200.3 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 181.0 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (62nd)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 394.1 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 231.0 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 163.1 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (104th)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 446.9 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 225.0 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 221.9 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 33.0 points per game (35th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 445.3 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 276.0 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 169.3 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (109th)

Cincinnati ranks 123rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.3% of third downs.

Cincinnati is 23rd in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Iowa State leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Iowa State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 1,672 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Aiden Flora, 1,119 yards on 157 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Jamal Polite Jr., 321 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Cincinnati

Passing: J.C. French, 1,990 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cole Tabb, 812 yards on 91 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: JaVonnie Gibson, 515 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Iowa State fell 42-31 to Baylor on Nov. 7. Raynor threw for 256 yards on 22-of-37 attempts (59.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Flora carried the ball 26 times for 182 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 20 yards. Cameron Pettaway recorded 52 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Cincinnati lost 31-24 to Houston on Nov. 7. French passed for 217 yards on 19-of-30 attempts (63.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 24 yards and one rushing touchdown. Gi’Bran Payne had 71 rushing yards on 11 carries. Malachi Henry put up 65 yards on six catches.

Next game

Iowa State plays at UCF on Nov. 20. Cincinnati hosts Colorado on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press