Arizona State visits UCF in Big 12 matchup

Arizona State (5-4) at UCF (5-4), Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: UCF by 3. Against the spread: UCF 6-3, Arizona State 5-4.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 359 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 212.8 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 146.2 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 30.1 points per game (55th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 379 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 245.2 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 133.8 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (79th)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 384.9 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 248.2 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 136.7 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (68th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 345.8 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 219.6 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 126.2 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (94th)

Arizona State is 132nd in third down percentage, converting 30.4% of the time. UCF ranks 94th on defense, holding its opponents to 40.6%.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. UCF is 18th in the FBS averaging 42.8 penalty yards per game, and Arizona State ranks 21st with a 43.2-yard average.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,181 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Duke Watson, 596 yards on 94 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josh Derry, 571 yards on 45 catches, 4 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Cutter Boley, 1,360 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cardae Mack, 603 yards on 102 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Reed Harris, 907 yards on 52 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

UCF defeated Kansas 33-32 on Nov. 7. Alonza Barnett III led UCF with 251 yards on 18-of-31 passing (58.1%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 36 yards. Landen Chambers had 40 rushing yards on 13 carries. Derry had eight receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona State won 20-10 over Colorado on Nov. 7. Jake Fette led Arizona State with 187 yards on 13-of-19 passing (68.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards. Mack had 80 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding two receptions for 17 yards. Harris put up 103 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

UCF hosts Iowa State on Nov. 20. Arizona State hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press