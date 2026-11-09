Top-25 Big 12 matchup features Utah visiting Arizona

No. 2 Utah (9-0) at No. 22 Arizona (7-2), Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Utah by 2.5. Against the spread: Utah 8-1, Arizona 3-6.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 468.1 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 252.7 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 215.4 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 37.7 points per game (13th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 337.1 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 233.8 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 103.3 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (15th)

Arizona Offense

Overall: 454 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 322.9 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 131.1 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 34.2 points per game (27th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 328.6 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 203.3 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 125.2 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (33rd)

Arizona is 77th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.1% of the time. Utah ranks 4th on offense, converting on 53.1% of third downs.

Utah ranks 23rd in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Arizona ranks 94th in the FBS averaging 61.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Utah’s 32nd-ranked 46.4 per-game average.

Utah is 85th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.7% of trips. Arizona’s red zone defense ranks 7th at 70.8%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Utah is 11th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:50, while Arizona’s 22nd-ranked average is 32:12.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 2,053 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs, 68.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 762 yards on 123 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 591 yards on 44 catches, 8 TDs

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 2,794 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs, 73.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kedrick Reescano, 373 yards on 99 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Mizell, 753 yards on 40 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Utah defeated BYU 28-20 on Nov. 7. Dampier led Utah with 177 yards on 14-of-26 passing (53.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Parker carried the ball 14 times for 36 yards, adding three receptions for five yards. Pegan had five receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona won 29-28 over TCU on Nov. 6. Fifita passed for 313 yards on 24-of-37 attempts (64.9%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown. Reescano carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards. Gio Richardson had 11 receptions for 171 yards.

Next game

Utah plays at TCU on Nov. 21. Arizona plays at Kansas State on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press