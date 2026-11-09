TCU takes on Kansas State in Big 12 action

Kansas State (4-5) at TCU (4-5), Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: TCU by 9.5. Against the spread: TCU 4-4-1, Kansas State 3-5-1.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 378.3 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 271.0 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (100th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 304.7 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 190.0 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 114.7 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (12th)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 415.6 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 218.8 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 196.8 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (47th)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 345.4 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 173.0 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 172.4 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (89th)

TCU is 23rd in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 31.8% of third downs.

TCU ranks 113th in the FBS averaging 66.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 10th-ranked 39.0 per-game average.

TCU is 121st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.5% of trips. Kansas State’s red zone defense ranks 50th at 81.8%.

Kansas State is 15th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:31.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Jaden Craig, 2,439 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 429 yards on 88 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kari Ashley, 655 yards on 52 catches, 4 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 1,301 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 574 yards on 113 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jaron Tibbs, 421 yards on 45 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

TCU was beaten by Arizona 29-28 on Nov. 6. Craig passed for 232 yards on 28-of-41 attempts (68.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 12 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Amante Martin carried the ball eight times for 35 yards, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Ashley put up 95 yards on 14 catches.

Kansas State lost 66-28 to Oklahoma State on Nov. 7. Blake Barnett passed for 106 yards on 7-of-17 attempts (41.2%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. Fields had 87 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Derrick Salley Jr. recorded 100 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

TCU hosts No. 2 Utah on Nov. 21. Kansas State hosts No. 22 Arizona on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press