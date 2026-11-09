Big 12 matchup features Oklahoma State squaring off against No. 10 Texas Tech

No. 10 Texas Tech (8-1) at Oklahoma State (6-3), Nov. 14 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Oklahoma State by 3.5. Against the spread: Oklahoma State 7-2, Texas Tech 4-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 533.6 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 339.1 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 194.4 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 43.9 points per game (3rd)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 384.0 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 232.7 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 151.3 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (93rd)

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 449.4 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 234.7 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 214.8 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 37.6 points per game (14th)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 402.3 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 287.0 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 115.3 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (65th)

Texas Tech is 90th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.7% of trips. Oklahoma State’s red zone offense ranks 27th, scoring on 90.6% of red zone opportunities.

Texas Tech is 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:27.

Team leaders

Oklahoma State

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 2,962 yards, 29 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 1,081 yards on 187 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Justin Bowick, 790 yards on 44 catches, 10 TDs

Texas Tech

Passing: Will Hammond, 1,561 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: J’Koby Williams, 954 yards on 119 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Johnson, 632 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 66-28 on Nov. 7. Mestemaker led Oklahoma State with 313 yards on 22-of-28 passing (78.6%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins had 175 rushing yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, adding six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Miles Coleman had six receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Tech won 53-48 over West Virginia on Nov. 7. Thomas Castellanos led Texas Tech with 362 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 102 yards. Williams had 160 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 42 yards. Johnson put up 84 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Oklahoma State plays at Arizona State on Nov. 21. Texas Tech plays at Baylor on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press