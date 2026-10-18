Sacramento State visits Ball State in MAC matchup

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Sacramento State (1-6) at Ball State (2-5), Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Ball State by 9.5. Against the spread: Ball State 4-3, Sacramento State 2-5.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Ball State Offense

Overall: 326.1 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 190.9 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (118th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 445.3 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 243.7 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 201.6 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 37.9 points per game (135th)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 302.7 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 195.1 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 107.6 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (135th)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 365.0 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 188.9 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (125th)

Sacramento State is 120th in third down percentage, converting 33.0% of the time. Ball State ranks 126th on defense, holding its opponents to 45.7%.

Sacramento State ranks 137th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Ball State ranks 116th in the FBS averaging 70.3 penalty yards per game, and Sacramento State ranks 128th with a 77.1-yard average.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. Sacramento State is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.6% of trips. Ball State’s red zone offense ranks 113th, scoring on 77.8% of chances.

Team leaders

Ball State

Passing: Keldric Luster, 1,066 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: T.J. Horton, 393 yards on 59 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Hamilton, 273 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 1,070 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 55.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 246 yards on 48 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 473 yards on 36 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Ball State beat Bowling Green 32-31 on Oct. 17. Luster threw for 195 yards on 16-of-24 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 125 yards and one rushing touchdown. Horton carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 12 yards. C.J. Nelson recorded 59 yards on six catches.

Sacramento State fell to Ohio 48-7 on Oct. 17. Brian Salazar passed for 71 yards on 4-of-5 attempts (80.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ene carried the ball seven times for 59 yards. Kenyon Shabazz put up 46 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ball State plays at UMass on Nov. 4. Sacramento State hosts Kent State on Oct. 30.

By The Associated Press