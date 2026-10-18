San Diego State visits Colorado State in Pac-12 action

Add us as a preferred source

San Diego State (3-4) at Colorado State (2-4), Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: San Diego State by 3.5. Against the spread: San Diego State 2-5, Colorado State 3-3.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 292.9 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 148.4 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 144.4 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (101st)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 449 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 276.6 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 172.4 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (127th)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 445.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 274.7 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 170.7 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (29th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 530.3 yards per game (138th in FBS)

Passing: 256 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 274.3 yards per game (138th)

Scoring: 43.2 points per game (138th)

Colorado State ranks 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.7% of the time. San Diego State ranks 135th on offense, converting on 29.3% of third downs.

San Diego State is 91st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Colorado State’s 6th-ranked +8 margin.

Colorado State ranks 17th in the FBS averaging 42.3 penalty yards per game.

San Diego State ranks 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72% of trips.

San Diego State ranks 138th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:47.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 896 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 432 yards on 81 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nathan Acevedo, 181 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: K’saan Farrar, 931 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jayden Brown, 431 yards on 47 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Reginald Vick Jr., 367 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

San Diego State defeated Fresno State 26-23 on Oct. 17. Denegal threw for 112 yards on 7-of-10 attempts (70.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Lucky Sutton had 110 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Jaylon Hawkins put up 84 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Colorado State fell to Texas State 66-27 on Oct. 15. Farrar threw for 282 yards on 26-of-41 attempts (63.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 26 yards. Oliver Lundberg Coleman had 46 rushing yards on seven carries. Jackson Harper put up 91 yards on five catches.

Next game

San Diego State hosts Washington State on Oct. 31. Colorado State plays at Utah State on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press