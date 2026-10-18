NC State and Stanford meet in ACC action

NC State (3-3) at Stanford (3-4), Oct. 23 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: NC State by 7.5. Against the spread: NC State 2-4, Stanford 2-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 426.3 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 257.8 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 168.5 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 33.0 points per game (44th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 363.8 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 230.3 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 133.5 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (104th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 342.9 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 239.4 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 103.4 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (127th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 452.0 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 255.4 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 196.6 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 36.6 points per game (133rd)

Stanford ranks 131st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.8% of the time. NC State ranks 15th on offense, converting on 51.1% of third downs.

Stanford is 136th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.4% of trips. NC State’s red zone offense ranks 71st, scoring on 85.2% of red zone opportunities.

Stanford is 108th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:19, compared to NC State’s 20th-ranked average of 32:52.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: C.J. Bailey, 1,507 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jayden Scott, 358 yards on 62 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Keenan Jackson, 400 yards on 27 catches, 5 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 1,630 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 529 yards on 114 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Caden High, 337 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

NC State fell to Wake Forest 38-14 on Oct. 10. Bailey passed for 241 yards on 28-of-39 attempts (71.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Davion Gause carried the ball seven times for 11 yards, adding five receptions for 31 yards. Jackson put up 61 yards on five catches.

Stanford won 34-7 over Elon on Oct. 17. Warren passed for 279 yards on 27-of-39 attempts (69.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ford had 179 rushing yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns, adding five receptions for 52 yards. JonAnthony Hall had five receptions for 70 yards.

Next game

NC State hosts Cal on Oct. 31. Stanford plays at Louisville on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press