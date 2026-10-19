Arizona State hosts Kansas State in Big 12 matchup

Kansas State (4-2) at Arizona State (3-3), Oct. 24 at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Kansas State by 3.5. Against the spread: Kansas State 3-3, Arizona State 2-4.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 464.7 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 224.8 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 239.8 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (33rd)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 296.3 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 136.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 160.0 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (40th)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 420.3 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 276.7 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 143.7 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (56th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 373.2 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 156.8 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 32.0 points per game (120th)

Arizona State is 71st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 37.6% of the time. Kansas State ranks 2nd on offense, converting on 59.3% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Kansas State is 12th in the FBS averaging 40.5 penalty yards per game, and Arizona State ranks 16th with a 42.0-yard average.

Kansas State ranks 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:44.

Team leaders

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 1,301 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Johnson, 462 yards on 51 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jaron Tibbs, 268 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Cutter Boley, 1,353 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kyson Brown, 329 yards on 60 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Reed Harris, 653 yards on 41 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Kansas State won 35-24 over Kansas on Oct. 17. Johnson led Kansas State with 209 yards on 14-of-24 passing (58.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 132 yards. Joe Jackson carried the ball 27 times for 159 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 13 yards. Derrick Salley Jr. had two receptions for 70 yards.

Arizona State fell to Texas Tech 53-25 on Oct. 17. Mikey Keene led Arizona State with 256 yards on 25-of-34 passing (73.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Brown had 39 rushing yards on five carries, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Derek Eusebio recorded 89 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Kansas State plays at Colorado on Oct. 31. Arizona State plays at No. 2 BYU on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press