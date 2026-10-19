No. 2 BYU meets UCF in Big 12 play

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No. 2 BYU (6-0) at UCF (3-3), Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: BYU by 6.5. Against the spread: BYU 6-0, UCF 4-2.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 421.2 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 214.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 206.7 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (40th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 274.7 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 188.5 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 86.2 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 15.2 points per game (14th)

UCF Offense

Overall: 354.8 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 192.7 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 162.2 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (52nd)

UCF Defense

Overall: 355.2 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 236.8 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 118.3 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (50th)

UCF ranks 79th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.5% of the time. BYU ranks 3rd on offense, converting on 56.5% of third downs.

UCF ranks 22nd in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

UCF is 8th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 95.5% of trips.

UCF ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:56, compared to BYU’s 40th-ranked average of 31:20.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 1,257 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: L.J. Martin, 344 yards on 44 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Legend Glasker, 444 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

UCF

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 806 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 70.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Duke Watson, 483 yards on 70 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josh Derry, 304 yards on 28 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

BYU beat Notre Dame 28-24 on Oct. 17. Bachmeier threw for 224 yards on 23-of-36 attempts (63.9%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Preston Rex had 66 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for four yards. Glasker had five receptions for 66 yards.

UCF lost 42-28 to Oklahoma State on Oct. 10. Jenkins led UCF with 265 yards on 30-of-42 passing (71.4%) for four touchdowns and one interception. Watson carried the ball 21 times for 79 yards. Derry recorded 84 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown.

Next game

BYU hosts Arizona State on Oct. 31. UCF hosts Baylor on Oct. 30.

By The Associated Press