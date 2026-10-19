Baylor visits Kansas in Big 12 action

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Baylor (4-2) at Kansas (2-4), Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Baylor by 1.5. Against the spread: Baylor 4-2, Kansas 1-4.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Baylor Offense

Overall: 436.2 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 286 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 150.2 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (65th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 326.7 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 240 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 86.7 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (9th)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 449.7 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 242.5 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 207.2 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 32 points per game (50th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 348.7 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 174.3 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (74th)

Baylor is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Kansas’ red zone defense ranks 38th at 78.3%.

Team leaders

Baylor

Passing: D.J. Lagway, 1,116 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: Dawson Pendergrass, 328 yards on 89 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 555 yards on 49 catches, 2 TDs

Kansas

Passing: Isaiah Marshall, 1,294 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 52.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 376 yards on 75 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Nik McMillan, 400 yards on 23 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Baylor lost 17-6 to TCU on Oct. 17. Lagway threw for 256 yards on 22-of-53 attempts (41.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Caden Knighten had 35 rushing yards on 10 carries. Freeman had seven receptions for 76 yards.

Kansas fell to Kansas State 35-24 on Oct. 17. Marshall threw for 151 yards on 12-of-26 attempts (46.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 117 yards. Edwards carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 28 yards. McMillan recorded 55 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Baylor plays at UCF on Oct. 30. Kansas plays at TCU on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press