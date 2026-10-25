Missouri State squares off against Sam Houston in CUSA play

Sam Houston (1-6) at Missouri State (2-5), Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Missouri State by 6.5. Against the spread: Missouri State 3-4, Sam Houston 3-4.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 369.7 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 240.7 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 129.0 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (96th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 438.1 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 253.7 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 184.4 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 34.9 points per game (130th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 328.3 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 245.3 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 83.0 yards per game (138th)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (120th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 341.7 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 141.0 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 200.7 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (79th)

Missouri State ranks 91st in third down percentage, converting 36.8% of the time. Sam Houston ranks 14th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 30.2%.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Missouri State ranks 120th in the FBS averaging 72.0 penalty yards per game, and Sam Houston ranks 126th with a 74.6-yard average.

Sam Houston ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips.

Missouri State ranks 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:10, compared to Sam Houston’s 53rd-ranked average of 30:36.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Henry Belin IV, 887 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Ramone Green Jr., 246 yards on 57 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Myers, 796 yards on 38 catches, 7 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Landyn Locke, 1,653 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Alton McCaskill, 220 yards on 55 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tim Burns Jr., 329 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Missouri State lost 61-38 to Delaware on Oct. 20. Belin threw for 337 yards on 26-of-35 attempts (74.3%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Connor Lair had 85 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 11 yards. Myers put up 242 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns.

Sam Houston lost 30-24 to New Mexico State on Oct. 21. Locke led Sam Houston with 235 yards on 18-of-31 passing (58.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. M.J. Dowdy carried the ball four times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown. Burns had four receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Missouri State plays at Florida International on Nov. 7. Sam Houston plays at Jacksonville State on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press