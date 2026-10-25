Sun Belt matchup features James Madison taking on Troy

Troy (3-4) at James Madison (7-1), Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: James Madison by 19.5. Against the spread: James Madison 6-2, Troy 2-5.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

James Madison Offense

Overall: 456.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 249.1 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 207.1 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 41.4 points per game (5th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 352.6 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 242.5 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 110.1 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (25th)

Troy Offense

Overall: 373.7 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 176.4 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 197.3 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 22.9 points per game (105th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 334.7 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 205.4 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 129.3 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (76th)

Troy ranks 113th in third down percentage, converting 33.7% of the time. James Madison ranks 70th on defense, holding its opponents to 37.8%.

Troy is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to James Madison’s 12th-ranked +6 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. James Madison ranks 123rd in the FBS averaging 73.8 penalty yards per game, and Troy ranks 119th with a 71.7-yard average.

James Madison is 94th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.0% of trips. Troy’s red zone offense ranks 31st, scoring on 90.0% of red zone opportunities.

James Madison ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:05, compared to Troy’s 18th-ranked average of 32:35.

Team leaders

James Madison

Passing: Camden Coleman, 1,568 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: George Pettaway, 812 yards on 125 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Corey Scott, 371 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Troy

Passing: Will Crowder, 1,162 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 55.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Griffin, 398 yards on 87 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: T.K. Keyes, 282 yards on 13 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

James Madison was beaten by Appalachian State 34-31 on Oct. 22. Coleman threw for 232 yards on 22-of-39 attempts (56.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Pettaway had 57 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Braeden Wisloski put up 84 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Troy fell 21-14 to UL Monroe on Oct. 24. Crowder threw for 50 yards on 6-of-14 attempts (42.9%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 22 yards. Jordan Lovett carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards, adding three receptions for -10 yards. T.J. Lott had one reception for 32 yards.

Next game

James Madison plays at Southern Miss on Nov. 5. Troy hosts Louisiana Tech on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press