New Mexico meets San Jose State in MWC action

New Mexico (6-1) at San Jose State (4-4), Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: New Mexico by 14.5. Against the spread: New Mexico 6-1, San Jose State 4-4.

How to watch: MW+

Key stats

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 363.9 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 153.3 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 210.6 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 37.0 points per game (19th)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 261.0 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 174.6 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 86.4 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (1st)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 362.1 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 232.6 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 129.5 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (117th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 381.0 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 237.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 144.0 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (55th)

San Jose State ranks 130th in third down percentage, converting 30.9% of the time. New Mexico ranks 19th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31.2%.

San Jose State is 62nd in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to New Mexico’s 1st-ranked +18 margin.

New Mexico is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.8% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 14th at 73.1%.

San Jose State is 136th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:04, compared to New Mexico’s 9th-ranked average of 33:19.

Team leaders

New Mexico

Passing: Toa Fa’avae, 790 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 453 yards on 95 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Cade Keith, 265 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,620 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 586 yards on 131 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Carson Clark, 551 yards on 47 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

New Mexico won 21-16 over North Dakota State on Oct. 24. Fa’avae threw for 92 yards on 8-of-14 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 25 yards. Kiefer Sibley had 91 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -3 yards. Keith had five receptions for 53 yards.

San Jose State lost 28-13 to Nevada on Oct. 24. Weaver threw for 91 yards on 6-of-10 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Viliami Teu had 44 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Dominique McKenzie recorded 60 yards on two catches.

Next game

New Mexico plays at Nevada on Nov. 6. San Jose State hosts Northern Illinois on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press