No. 2 Ohio State and USC meet in Big Ten action

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No. 2 Ohio State (6-1) at USC (6-2), Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Ohio State by 6.5. Against the spread: Ohio State 5-2, USC 2-6.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 476.3 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 323.1 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 153.1 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 39.3 points per game (10th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 264.3 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 171.4 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 92.9 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 13.4 points per game (4th)

USC Offense

Overall: 434.8 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 303.6 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 131.1 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (44th)

USC Defense

Overall: 331.3 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 216.4 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 114.9 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (77th)

Ohio State ranks 76th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.4% of the time. USC ranks 14th on offense, converting on 50.5% of third downs.

USC is 106th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.0% of trips. Ohio State’s red zone defense ranks 43rd at 80.0%.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 2,007 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 516 yards on 107 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 984 yards on 52 catches, 12 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,303 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 603 yards on 125 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 443 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Ohio State beat Indiana 19-15 on Oct. 17. Sayin led Ohio State with 235 yards on 15-of-29 passing (51.7%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson had 56 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding one reception for two yards and one touchdown. Smith recorded 68 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

USC fell 24-7 to Wisconsin on Oct. 24. Maiava led USC with 258 yards on 31-of-50 passing (62.0%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Shahn Alston carried the ball seven times for 28 yards, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Taniela Tupou put up 46 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio State hosts Oregon on Nov. 7. USC plays at No. 4 Indiana on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press