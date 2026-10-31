Liberty faces High Point in Rock Hill, South Carolina

High Point Panthers vs. Liberty Flames

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty will take on High Point at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Liberty went 26-8 overall with a 12-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Flames averaged 6.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 8.1 turnovers per game last season.

High Point finished 31-5 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Panthers averaged 10.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press