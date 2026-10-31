Isaiah Ene helps Sacramento State beat Kent State 31-10 for first MAC win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Isaiah Ene had a career-high 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries, Donovan Turner returned an interception 36-yards for a score and Sacramento State beat Kent State on Friday night to win its first Mid-American Conference game.

Sacramento State (2-7. 1-5) is in its first season at the Bowl Subdivision level, moving from the Big Sky Conference to the MAC. The Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak (by an average of 30 points).

Ene ran off left tackle, stepped out of a would-be tackle near the 30 and juked another defender just inside the 20 as he raced the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown. The 5-foot-8, 212-pound freshman then ran in the 2-point conversion that made it 17-10 with 2:58 left in the third quarter and gave Sacramento State its first second-half lead against an FBS opponent this season.

DeShields hit Wayne Harris near midfield on his way to a 92-yard touchdown that gave Kent State (3-6, 2-3) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Tommy Newcomb kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired that made it 10-6 at halftime.

The Golden Flashes are 0-5 on the road this season.

Turner’s pick-6 made it a 14-point game with 9:04 to play, the first of five straight Golden Flashes turnovers (one on downs) to end the game. Miles Bailey recovered fumbles by Dru DeShields to end Kent State’s next two possessions forced by Xavier Williams’ strip-sack and Fata Puloka’s punchout before Malikai Nichols’ first career interception with 1:55 left.

Ene’s 5-yard rushing TD capped the scoring with 2:55 left.

Grant Meadors made field goals of 42, 28 and 36 yards for Sacramento State.

Up next

Sacramento State: Hosts Toledo on Wednesday.

Kent State: Visits Bowling Green on Nov. 10.

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