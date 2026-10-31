Deuce Bailey’s 3 touchdown passes power Coastal Carolina in 31-20 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Deuce Bailey threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns as Coastal Carolina scored 31 points over the middle two quarters of a 31-20 victory over Georgia State on Saturday.

The Chanticleers (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) trailed 3-0 after the first quarter before Bailey took over. He connected with Clayton Coppock Jr. for a 21-yard touchdown early in the second and later found Zach Courtney for a 25-yard score.

Nico Cavanillas Alti added a 53-yard field goal and Coastal Carolina carried a 17-6 lead into halftime.

Bailey struck again in the third, hitting Coppock for a 31-yard touchdown before Jaden Allen-Hendrix scored on a 2-yard run to stretch the lead to 31-6.

Coppock finished with six catches for 100 yards with two touchdowns and Courtney had four receptions for 89 yards with a score.

Georgia State (4-4, 1-3) made a late push behind Ayden Pereira, who threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Grant Hollier and DJ Riles.

Pereira finished with 200 yards passing and two touchdowns. Qwantavius Wiggins led the Panthers on the ground with 96 yards on 11 carries.

Coastal Carolina finished with 302 yards passing despite being held to 73 yards rushing.

Up next

Coastal Carolina hosts Old Dominion next Saturday.

Georgia State visits App State next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here