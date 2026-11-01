Nate Dahle passes for 3 TDs and runs for another in Weber State’s 38-14 win over UC Davis

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Nate Dahle passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in leading Weber State to a 38-14 win over UC Davis on Saturday in a matchup of top 25 Championship Subdivision teams.

Dahle threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to La’akea Kalama and ran 12 yards for another as the Wildcats (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 22 in the Stats Perform poll, went out in front 21-7 by halftime.

Seth Rigtrup turned a short pass into a 52-yard TD and Koah Kjar had a 6-yard TD reception in the second half for his FCS-leading 11th TD catch this season. David Dellenbach kicked three field goals.

Dahle was 21-of-40 passing for 309 yards with his three TDs plus an interception.

Trenyor Cleeland threw TD passes to Zach Jones and Scott Nixon for the No. 20 Aggies (5-4, 2-2). Cleeland threw for 265 yards and had an interception. Jordan Fisher carried 27 times for 128 yards

Up next

UC Davis: Home against Utah Tech next Saturday.

Weber State: At Northern Arizona on Nov. 14.

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