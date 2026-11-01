Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nate Dahle passes for 3 TDs and runs for another in Weber State’s 38-14 win over UC Davis

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Nate Dahle passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in leading Weber State to a 38-14 win over UC Davis on Saturday in a matchup of top 25 Championship Subdivision teams.

Dahle threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to La’akea Kalama and ran 12 yards for another as the Wildcats (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 22 in the Stats Perform poll, went out in front 21-7 by halftime.

Seth Rigtrup turned a short pass into a 52-yard TD and Koah Kjar had a 6-yard TD reception in the second half for his FCS-leading 11th TD catch this season. David Dellenbach kicked three field goals.

Dahle was 21-of-40 passing for 309 yards with his three TDs plus an interception.

Trenyor Cleeland threw TD passes to Zach Jones and Scott Nixon for the No. 20 Aggies (5-4, 2-2). Cleeland threw for 265 yards and had an interception. Jordan Fisher carried 27 times for 128 yards

Up next

UC Davis: Home against Utah Tech next Saturday.

Weber State: At Northern Arizona on Nov. 14.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.