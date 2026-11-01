McDonald and Thomas have TD returns for Lamar in 52-23 win over UTRGV

Bryce McDonald returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, Blake Thomas returned the opening kickoff of the second half 97 yards for a score, and Lamar beat UT Rio Grande Valley 52-23 on Saturday night.

Thomas added third-quarter rushing TDs of 6 and 3 yards. Aidan McCown threw an 8-yard TD pass to Davin Driscoll, connected with Parker Jenkins for a 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Lamar (7-2, 5-1 Southland Conference).

UTRGV (4-5, 2-4) lost at home for the first time in program history and had its 10-game win streak at Vackar Stadium snapped.

Broderick Taylor had 105 yards rushing a two touchdowns on 15 carries for the Vaqueros. Brysen Gardner made field goals of 50, 22 and 24 yards.

The Cardinals, who are ranked No. 15 in the Stats Perform Top 25, had more points (21) than UTRGV had total yards (18) in the third quarter.

Lamar’s 52 points were the most by a visiting team in Vackar Stadium history.

Up next

Lamar: Hosts Stephen F. Austin, No. 2 in the Stats Perform poll, next Saturday.

UTRGV: Plays next Saturday at Northwestern State.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here