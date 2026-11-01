Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
47.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Butler hosts Lafayette in season opener

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Lafayette Leopards at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Lafayette for the season opener.

Butler went 16-16 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.4 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from deep last season.

Lafayette went 5-11 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Leopards allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shot 46.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.