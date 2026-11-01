Butler hosts Lafayette in season opener

Lafayette Leopards at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Lafayette for the season opener.

Butler went 16-16 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.4 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from deep last season.

Lafayette went 5-11 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Leopards allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shot 46.1% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press