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No. 24 Vanderbilt hosts Bellarmine to tip off season

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By AP News

Bellarmine Knights at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt hosts Bellarmine for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 27-9 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Commodores averaged 7.9 steals, 4.5 blocks and 8.9 turnovers per game last season.

Bellarmine went 5-4 in ASUN action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 6.1 steals, 1.7 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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