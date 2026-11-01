Oklahoma hosts East Texas A&M to start season

East Texas A&M Lions at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts East Texas A&M for the season opener.

Oklahoma finished 21-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Sooners averaged 14.5 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

East Texas A&M went 11-21 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Lions averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press