AAC matchup features Tulsa squaring off against Tulane

Tulsa (4-4) at Tulane (4-4), Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Tulsa by 3. Against the spread: Tulsa 4-4, Tulane 3-5.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 369.8 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 211.6 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 158.1 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (57th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 405.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 203.4 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 202 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (67th)

Tulane Offense

Overall: 348.9 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 203.4 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 145.5 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (107th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 421.9 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 207.6 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 214.3 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (79th)

Tulane is 134th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 50% of third downs.

Tulane is 98th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Tulsa’s 5th-ranked +10 margin.

Tulsa is 95th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.8% of trips. Tulane’s red zone defense ranks 4th at 69.4%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Tulsa is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:23, while Tulane’s 136th-ranked average is 26:07.

Team leaders

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 1,343 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Damari Alston, 429 yards on 103 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Oran Singleton, 535 yards on 43 catches, 4 TDs

Tulane

Passing: Kadin Semonza, 804 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 53.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Johnnie Daniels, 493 yards on 79 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Destyn Hill, 390 yards on 32 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Tulsa fell 38-35 to Army on Oct. 23. Hayes threw for 262 yards on 23-of-34 attempts (67.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Trequan Jones had 66 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Jimmy Calloway had 10 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Tulane won 38-31 over Charlotte on Oct. 30. Trace Johnson passed for 284 yards on 28-of-36 attempts (77.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 22 yards. Daniels carried the ball 13 times for 99 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 24 yards. Zycarl Lewis Jr. had three receptions for 55 yards.

Next game

Tulsa hosts Florida Atlantic on Nov. 14. Tulane plays at Rice on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press