Sun Belt matchup features Arkansas State playing UL Monroe

UL Monroe (1-7) at Arkansas State (4-4), Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Arkansas State by 14.5. Against the spread: Arkansas State 4-4, UL Monroe 2-6.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 378.9 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 242.5 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 136.4 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (69th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 386 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 190.5 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 195.5 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (97th)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 332.1 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 210.4 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 121.8 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (121st)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 434.8 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 212.3 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 222.5 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (134th)

Arkansas State ranks 124th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.3% of the time. UL Monroe ranks 132nd on offense, converting on 31% of third downs.

UL Monroe is 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Arkansas State’s 22nd-ranked +5 margin.

Team leaders

Arkansas State

Passing: Trey Owens, 1,940 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Solomon Baggett, 306 yards on 68 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jaylen Bonelli, 452 yards on 31 catches, 3 TDs

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 1,323 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Austin Carlisle, 252 yards on 46 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Marcellus Jackson, 348 yards on 33 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Arkansas State won 38-32 over Georgia State on Oct. 24. Owens led Arkansas State with 309 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 36 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Kenyon Clay had 77 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for five yards. Bonelli put up 150 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

UL Monroe lost 35-21 to Southern Miss on Oct. 31. Armenta threw for 202 yards on 19-of-34 attempts (55.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Donald Chaney Jr. had 54 rushing yards on 10 carries. Jackson had one reception for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Arkansas State plays at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 14. UL Monroe hosts Louisiana on Nov. 12.

By The Associated Press