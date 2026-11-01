Virginia Tech visits SMU in ACC matchup

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Virginia Tech (6-2) at SMU (6-2), Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: SMU by 6.5. Against the spread: SMU 3-4-1, Virginia Tech 5-3.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

SMU Offense

Overall: 467.3 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 320.4 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 146.9 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (26th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 307.6 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 181.8 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 125.9 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (53rd)

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 424.1 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 284.4 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 139.8 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (27th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 311.4 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 218 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 93.4 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (35th)

Virginia Tech ranks 66th in third down percentage, converting 40% of the time. SMU ranks 3rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 27%.

SMU is 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

SMU ranks 112th in the FBS with 69.3 penalty yards per game.

SMU ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90% of trips.

SMU is 89th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:24, compared to Virginia Tech’s 22nd-ranked average of 32:14.

Team leaders

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 2,433 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs, 73.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 697 yards on 135 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Yamir Knight, 523 yards on 44 catches, 3 TDs

Virginia Tech

Passing: Ethan Grunkemeyer, 2,140 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 71.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffrey Overton Jr., 639 yards on 113 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Sean Brown, 685 yards on 51 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

SMU was beaten by Syracuse 30-27 on Oct. 31. Jennings led SMU with 351 yards on 29-of-36 passing (80.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Raphael had 51 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 33 yards. Yannick Smith had five receptions for 95 yards.

Virginia Tech defeated Clemson 20-16 on Oct. 24. Grunkemeyer passed for 156 yards on 20-of-32 attempts (62.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Overton carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, adding one reception for -5 yards. Brown put up 69 yards on five catches.

Next game

SMU hosts No. 14 Wake Forest on Nov. 14. Virginia Tech hosts Stanford on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press